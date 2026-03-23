WWE Announces “Kill Tony” WrestleMania Event In Las Vegas

WWE issued the following:

KILL TONY: WRESTLEMANIA COMING TO LAS VEGAS SATURDAY, APRIL 18 AT DOLBY LIVE AT PARK MGM

Tickets On Sale Tuesday, March 24 at 1pm ET/10am PT

Presale Access Begins Today at 1pm ET/10am PT

March 23, 2026 – Renowned comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and WWE®, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that KILL TONY: WrestleMania will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 at 9pm PT, as part of WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas.

KILL TONY, known for its unpredictable format, rising comedic talents and no-holds-barred humor, will feature a mix of WWE Superstars and WWE Legends, established comedians and surprise celebrity guests, while blending rapid-fire standup sets from aspiring comedians with sharp and often brutal feedback from Hinchcliffe and his panel of guests.

KILL TONY: WrestleMania will begin after the conclusion of WrestleMania Saturday, allowing ample time for fans to get from Allegiant Stadium to Dolby Live. Tickets for KILL TONY: WrestleMania will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 24 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting today at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP upgrade meet-and-greet tickets will be made available, giving fans an exclusive opportunity to meet WWE Superstars prior to the event.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Kill Tony

Kill Tony, the #1 Live Podcast in the World, delivers unfiltered comedy chaos every Monday to its millions of fans around the globe. Hundreds of comedians toss their names into the legendary Bucket of Destiny, risking it all for a one-minute stand-up spot—chosen at random in front of a sold-out crowd. Hosted by the razor-sharp Tony Hinchcliffe and his co-host Brian Redban, each performer faces a no-holds-barred interview and critique. Expect celebrity guests like Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Joe Rogan, Andrew Shultz, Theo Von and more who join the panel and the mayhem, roasting and reveling in the raw, anything-goes energy of Austin’s comedy scene. The juggernaut live podcast sold out arenas in LA and Austin and NYC throughout 2024 including an epic two night run at Madison Square Garden. In 2025 the show will be at the famous O2 Arena in London, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, another multi-night event at MSG, and will close the year at Austin Texas’s Moody Center. It was the most watched comedy show of 2024 compiling 800 million minutes viewed on a single episode.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel. With 151,000 hotel rooms and 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA owns and operates the 4.6 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the Vegas Loop at the LVCC, designed and operated by The Boring Company, and the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.LVCVA.com, www.VisitLasVegas.com or www.VegasMeansBusiness.com.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip’s first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to The Reserve at Park MGM’s 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort’s top four floors. The resort’s robust culinary program features The Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi’s Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality’s renowned Bavette’s Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort’s 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Maroon 5, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and The Reserve at Park MGM are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and The Reserve are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.