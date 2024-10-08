WWE Announces Legacy Title Belts Licensing Deal With NHL

WWE released the following announcement today regarding NHL Legacy Championship title belts coming to WWE Shop for all 32 NHL teams:

OFFICIALLY LICENSED NHL LEGACY TITLE BELTS AVAILABLE AHEAD OF 2024-25 NHL SEASON

Champion your favorite @NHL team with officially licensed NHL legacy title belts, available now for all 32 teams! @Fanatics MORE INFO: https://t.co/z31L7nGuJ4 pic.twitter.com/9ZuaKr0HpI — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024

NHL-inspired WWE® legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 32 teams are available ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by The National Hockey League (NHL) and WWE.The line of officially licensed NHL products can be purchased at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. The WWE legacy title belts feature custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of each team.In June, the NHL and WWE launched a WWE 2024 Stanley Cup champions legacy title belt featuring the official markings of the Florida Panthers and showcasing the Stanley Cup, the oldest and most revered trophy to be awarded in sports.