WWE Announces Location For Premiere Episode Of Raw On Netflix On Jan. 6

Updates regarding the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode continue to surface.

Late Sunday evening, WWE announced the location for the first-ever episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

WWE Raw makes their weekly debut on Netflix starting on Monday, January 6, 2025, and the first show will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Additionally, it was announced that Travis Scott will be appearing at the show live. As noted, that news was first broken by WWE CCO Triple H at ComplexCon over the weekend.

