You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s WWE Payback “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, some action for next week’s post-Payback show was announced.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown is Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. IYO SKY & Bayley.

