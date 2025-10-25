WWE Announces New Class Of Recruits At The Performance Center

WWE has announced the latest class of recruits at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on their official NXT Twitter (X) account, which consists of five members.

WWE NXT wrote, “They got next. 😤

Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center:

Jaime Garcia

Mike Derudder

Dusan Novakovic

Cyril Coquerelle

Nathan Cranton”

Jaime Garcia, known by his ring name Zozaya, has been a wrestler since 2018 and hails from Spain. He has competed for various promotions, including Progress Wrestling, CMLL, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and RevPro.

Cyril Coquerelle, a French wrestler formerly known as Aigle Blanc, began his wrestling career in 2014 and was a regular competitor for wXw. In the summer of 2023, he also competed in AJPW.

Mike Derudder, who is known as Mike D Vecchio, has worked for promotions such as wXw, Progress Wrestling, and RevPro. Dusan Novakovic is a Serbian wrestler with a professional MMA record of 1–0. Lastly, Cranton, who wrestles under the name Nathan Angel, has been wrestling since 2023.

Garcia, Coquerelle, and Derudder were reported to be close to signing with WWE following the company’s European tryouts in May.