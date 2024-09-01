WWE Announces New Matches & Segment For 9/2 Raw

Updates have surfaced for the advertised lineup for next week’s post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw.

On Saturday evening, WWE announced two new matches, with one being a number one contender’s bout between The Unholy Union and Damage CTRL to determine new challengers for Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Also announced is a championship celebration for Cargill & Belair, as well as American Made team Creed Bros & Ivy Nile vs. Alpha Academy team Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 8/31 show:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. * Dominik Mysterio

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)