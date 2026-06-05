WWE Announces New Matches, Segments For 6/5 Episode Of SmackDown In Bologna

The lineup for today’s daytime episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Ahead of the June 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live for international fans at 2/1c on Netflix, and in the usual 8/7c time slot for North American fans on USA Network, some new matches and segments have been announced for the show.

Now confirmed for the 6/5 SmackDown in Bologna, Italy is Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Bron Breakker in King of the Ring action, as well as Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Queen of the Ring bout.

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will appear.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.