WWE Announces No DQ Bout, Superstars Returning For NXT Next Week

You can officially pencil in a featured bout for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s post-Heatwave 2023 episode of the weekly NXT on USA two-hour Tuesday night prime time program, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a No Disqualification match between two hard-hitters.

The bout will see Bron Breakker going one-on-one against Von Wagner in a No DQ bout.

Also scheduled for next week’s NXT on USA show is the return of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Make sure to join us here next Tuesday night for live NXT on USA results coverage from Orlando, FL.