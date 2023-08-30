WWE Announces No DQ Bout, Superstars Returning For NXT Next Week

You can officially pencil in a featured bout for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On this week’s post-Heatwave 2023 episode of the weekly NXT on USA two-hour Tuesday night prime time program, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a No Disqualification match between two hard-hitters.
The bout will see Bron Breakker going one-on-one against Von Wagner in a No DQ bout.
😳😳😳@WWEVonWagner just called out @bronbreakkerwwe for a NO Disqualification Match!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/30BNvSmNOR
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023
Can't we all just get along, @bronbreakkerwwe and @BaronCorbinWWE? 😅#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Xstui4Wdae
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023
Also scheduled for next week’s NXT on USA show is the return of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.
.@AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe are back NEXT WEEK!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pMpMhhQFkG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 30, 2023
Make sure to join us here next Tuesday night for live NXT on USA results coverage from Orlando, FL.