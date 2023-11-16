WWE Announces Partnership With The Big 12 Conference

WWE appears to be expanding its presence in the sports world after signing a multi-year licensing agreement with the NFL in August. WWE and the NFL agreed to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy championship belts.

The belts are available at NFLShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com and feature the official colors and branding of all 32 teams. The agreement is significant for WWE because it is the first-ever licensing agreement between the two companies.

WWE is now attempting to replicate that on the collegiate level through a partnership with the Big 12 conference. Although the Big 12 will lose its two biggest schools, Oklahoma and Texas, to the SEC next year, they will still have big schools like Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE and the conference are close to reaching an agreement that would allow WWE to produce licensed Big 12 merchandise in time for the college football bowl season next month. This agreement may pave the way for other conferences, such as the SEC and Big Ten.

WWE issued the following:

BIG 12 CONFERENCE PARTNERS WITH WWE® FOR 2023 BIG 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPIRVING, Texas and STAMFORD, Conn., November 16, 2023 –

Today, the Big 12 Conference announced a collaboration with WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), for the upcoming 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship on Saturday, December 2, held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Through this partnership, the Big 12 and WWE will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player, presented on-field at the conclusion of the game by a WWE Superstar. Additionally, a co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will be featured throughout the venue and on the field.

Throughout the week leading up to the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship and the game itself, WWE Superstars will be prominently featured and integrated. In addition to the championship title belt presentation, select WWE Superstars will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event, pre-game hospitality events and the game’s official coin toss.

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Commissioner Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

“Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

The Big 12 Conference and WWE will also collaborate to introduce an exclusive Big 12 Championship merchandise line. Merchandise will be available for purchase online and throughout AT&T Stadium team stores.

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football championship game will air live on December 2 at 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT on ABC. Additional entertainment enhancements for the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be announced at a later date. Grammy-award winning artist and hip-hop icon Nelly will be performing during the first-ever Football Championship Halftime Show. Tickets to the 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship are available to purchase online via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.