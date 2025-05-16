WWE Announces Signing Of Three New NXT Recruits

WWE has announced that Shady Elnahas, Francois Prinsloo, and Aaron Fara have joined the Performance Center as new recruits for NXT.

Elnahas is a former judo champion who won medals at the Pan-American Games in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. He also represented Canada at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024.

Prinsloo competed in the discus throw for South Africa at the 2024 Olympics. Additionally, Fara represented Austria in judo at the same Olympic Games.