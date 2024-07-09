WWE Announces Tiffany Stratton And Solo Sikoa For This Week’s SmackDown

WWE aired an ad for this week’s episode of SmackDown during Monday night’s RAW, where they announced that Tiffany Stratton, the women’s Money in the Bank winner, will appear on the episode.

The company also announced that “The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa will continue his rise to power after pinning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank.

