WWE Announces Two Matches For 10/13 Post-Crown Jewel Edition Of Raw In Australia

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.

It was announced during this week’s show that the October 13 episode of WWE Raw will air live from Perth, Australia on Netflix for fans in the United States at the early morning time of 8am EST./5am PST.

Advertised for the show is Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day in women’s tag-team action.

