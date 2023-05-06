WWE Backlash Preview For Tonight (5/6/2023): San Juan, Puerto Rico

The road to WWE Backlash 2023 has wound down.

We have arrived.

WWE Backlash 2023 goes down this evening at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and continues into the main premium live event starting at 8/7c from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, as well as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle vs. The Usos & Solo Sikoa.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega for the SmackDown Women’s title, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Omos, Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Raw Women’s title, as well as Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. title.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 7/6c for live WWE Backlash 2023 results coverage from San Juan, Puerto Rico.