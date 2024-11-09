WWE Cancels Segment & Adds Match For SmackDown, Nick Aldis To Make “History-Making” Announcement

Heading into tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis has teased a “history-making” announcement he will make during the show.

WWE has also announced that the “Grayson Waller Effect” segment with The Motor City Machine Guns has been cancelled.

Instead, WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against A-Town Down Under.

Also, WWE confirmed the rumored “Undisputed Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony” for tonight’s show.

