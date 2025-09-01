WWE Clash In Paris Attendance Breaks Paris La Défense Arena Record

During yesterday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE), the company announced that the event attracted an attendance of 30,343 fans.

Clash in Paris took place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, and it marks WWE’s final PLE to be streamed on Peacock, as their premium live events will move to ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service starting next month.

The attendance figure was first revealed by WWE’s French broadcaster, Philippe Chéreau.

Additionally, Michael Cole mentioned during commentary that this attendance set a new record for the venue, surpassing the previous record held by Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour concerts.