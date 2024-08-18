WWE Confirms New Match For Monday’s Raw In Ft. Lauderdale (8/19/2024)

Ahead of the Monday, August 19, 2024 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program, Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy surfaced on social media to make the announcement, per Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, that she will be in one-on-one action against Ivy Nile on the show.

Featured below is the updated lineup for Monday’s show.

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Randy Orton to appear

* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

* CM Punk to deliver “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

* Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results from Lakeland, FL.