WWE Confirms Rhea Ripley For Raw Opening Segment On July 15 In Dayton

WWE Raw will be kicking off with a bang next week.

During the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, a commercial aired revealing the scheduled opening segment for the July 15 episode of WWE Raw on USA Network.

It was announced that Rhea Ripley will make her official return after her brief surprise appearance at the conclusion of the July 8 episode of WWE Raw at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, where she ran off Liv Morgan and confronted Dominik Mysterio.

“Mami” will get things started on the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw, which is scheduled to emanate from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Also advertised for Monday’s Raw in Dayton is Drew McIntyre’s return from suspension, Damian Priest and GUNTHER go face-to-face ahead of their WWE World Heavyweight title match at WWE SummerSlam on August 3 in Cleveland, OH., as well as “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus.

