WWE Confirms Roman Reigns For Rare House Show Appearance In Fayetteville, N.C.

“The Tribal Chief” is coming to North Carolina.

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making a rare non-televised live event appearance at the company’s upcoming house show in Fayetteville, N.C.

The Crown Complex is Fayetteville has announced that Reigns will be in action on Saturday, May 20 at the WWE house show scheduled for that night, although no opponent for his match has been revealed yet.

In the announcement, it was noted that this will be Reigns’ first appearance in Fayetteville in over four years.

Scheduled for the show in addition to the Roman Reigns appearance is Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Bayley and Asuka in a Triple Threat, as well as action featuring Imperium, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, The Judgment Day, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.