WWE Considered Reviving An Attitude Era Stable

Many people remember the WWE Attitude Era fondly because it saw the company’s popularity skyrocket and produced a slew of stars. Wrestlers such as The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, Mankind, Kane, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, and others rose to prominence. There were also many memorable factions, such as The Nation Of Domination, DX, The Brood, and others.

The Brood was a stable that existed from 1998 to 1999 and included Adam Copeland, aka Edge, Christian, and Gangrel. It was a group of vampires’ gimmick. Edge would bring back the ironic Brood entrance throughout his most recent run in WWE.

Copeland revealed on Not Sam that his initial vision for the Judgment Day, which originally featured himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, was to be similar to The Brood. That changed with the arrival of Finn Balor.

Copeland recalled the inception of Judgment Day being underutilized talents that he believed could be used far more than they were.

“Rhea Ripley is a star and Damian Priest is a star and Finn Balor’s a star. So initially, it was brought to me like, ‘Hey, we want to kind of start a New Brood,’ or something that feels somewhat like that. I’m like, ‘Who would it be?’ I was like, ‘Ripley and Priest.’ ‘Well, we want it go be four.’ So, it’s like.. Balor! Okay, well, then it was like, ‘We want somebody really huge.’ I was like, okay.. all right.. and then I got a text two weeks later. ‘How about Balor?’ I’m like, ‘Yep! amazing idea.’ [Laughing]”

You can check out the complete interview below: