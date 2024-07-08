WWE Considering Women’s Intercontinental And United States Championship Titles

PWInsider.com and Fightful Select reports that WWE has been discussing the idea of adding a Women’s Intercontinental Title as well as a Women’s United States Title.

The report also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the allocation of the titles to specific brands, adding a layer of suspense to the potential introduction of the Women’s Intercontinental Title and the Women’s United States Title.

WWE talents have been pushing for women’s mid-card titles to be launched for quite some time.

Fightful reported that the talents they have spoken to have not heard anything about new belts being added yet, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future. Images of the titles have circulated online, but the report indicates that those were AI-made.