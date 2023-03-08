WWE Contacted Komander Prior To AEW Dynamite Debut; Komander Discusses Interest And Future

WWE reportedly contacted luchador Komander prior to his AEW Dynamite debut last week.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Komander made his AEW Dynamite debut as an entrant in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match on the Revolution go-home edition. It was noted at the time that Komander was on WWE’s radar and had not signed a contract with AEW.

In an update, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reports that WWE approached Komander about coming in before the Dynamite debut.

AEW’s interest in signing the talent has also been confirmed. Both companies are reportedly interested in the masked wrestler.

Komander continues to appear on AAA TV. He is currently under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico, and there is no word on how that will affect his ability to sign with AEW or WWE, but he would need KAOZ’s approval to sign with either company.

Komander expressed gratitude to fans for their interest in his next move, noting that he is venturing into uncharted territory.

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next,” Komander told Barrasso. “That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do. I understand that my career could be just like my rope walk—it could be a great success, or it could be a failure. No matter what happens, I’m always going to get back up. I never did this for the fame. I do it out of love. Whatever comes next is a blessing.”

Komander is still working for various promotions all over the world. He promised that everyone would get every ounce he had to offer.

“I always give my ultimate, my very best, so that’s what people will always get,” Komander said. “I love a challenge and I am going to accept the challenge to push myself to new heights.”