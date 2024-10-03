WWE Crown Jewel Title Implications Will Be Revealed During Bad Blood

Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in one of the top matches on Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event in Atlanta, GA.

The match could be the show’s main event, as well as have major title implications for WWE’s next PLE, Crown Jewel, which takes place next month in Saudi Arabia.

While appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rhodes revealed that a video package will be shown at Bad Blood that will have significant title implications for Crown Jewel.

“[His title] Not on the line this weekend, but there is something that happens at Bad Blood. I guess a video package or vignette that’s going to play in the show. I got to keep it vague. There are big title implications for Crown Jewel. Sorry for being so vague, but a little spoiler there.”

Reigns has yet to be officially announced for Crown Jewel, despite his usual appearances in Saudi Arabia.