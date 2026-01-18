WWE Dominates 2025 YouTube Views As AEW Trails Far Behind

WrestleNomics recently published a list of the top YouTube videos from both AEW and WWE in 2025, along with their view counts.

The report indicates that WWE’s traffic significantly surpasses that of any other wrestling promotion.

The most viewed video is Randy Orton’s RKO on John Cena during the RAW episode following WrestleMania 41, which has garnered 5.418 million views. In second place is AJ Lee’s return to the company, with 5.271 million views.

For AEW, the top video of the year features Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship on the March 19 episode of Dynamite, attracting 1.07 million views.

Following that are matches such as Moxley vs. Samoa Joe on the May 14 episode, which has 1.028 million views, and the tag team match between Moxley and Marina Shafir and Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale, which has 1.005 million views.

In comparison, the most viewed non-WWE or AEW wrestling video of the year was Joe Hendry’s concert on the February 20 episode of TNA iMPACT, which received approximately 885,000 views.

TNA comprises the majority of the “other” category in viewership, along with Lucha Libre AAA. For reference, WWE has 112 million subscribers, AEW has 4.78 million, TNA has 5.25 million, and AAA Lucha Libre has 1.94 million.

WWE’s Top 20 YouTube Videos of 2025:

1. Randy Orton ROCKS John Cena with the RKO: RAW highlights, April 21, 2025: 5.418 million views

2. AJ Lee makes EPIC RETURN to combat Becky Lynch: SmackDown, Sept. 5, 2025: 5.271 million views

3. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar emerge to alter the WarGames landscape: RAW highlights: 4.734 million views

4. The OTC IS BACK | Roman Reigns makes epic return: RAW, July 14, 2025: 4.614 million views

5. John Cena receives a heartfelt farewell from Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Triple H and more: 4.604 million views

6. Cody Rhodes NAILS John Cena with Cross Rhodes: RAW highlights, March 31, 2025: 4.167 million views

7. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso take down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed: RAW, July 21, 2025: 3.564 million views

8. Full Elimination Chamber 2025 highlights: 3.541 million views

9. John Cena vs. Gunther | Cena’s Last Match: Saturday Night’s Main Event highlights, Dec. 13, 2025: 3.530 million views

10. Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena | WWE Championship Match: WrestleMania 41 Sunday highlights: 3.348 million views

11. Jey Uso vs. Seth Rollins | World Heavyweight Title Match: RAW, May 5, 2025: 3.325 million views

12. John Cena TRASHES the WWE Universe until Cody Rhodes fires back: RAW, March 17, 2025: 3.279 million views

13. Brock Lesnar is BACK and CRUSHES John Cena with an F-5: SummerSlam 2025 highlights: 3.200 million views

14. John Cena vs. Randy Orton | Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Backlash 2025 highlights: 3.167 million views

15. 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2025 highlights: 3.085 million views

16. Reigns, Lesnar, Rhodes, Punk and crew brawl before WarGames: RAW highlights, Nov. 24, 2025: 3.083 million views

17. Randy Orton challenges John Cena at Backlash: SmackDown, April 25, 2025: 3.077 million views

18. CM Punk cashes in his favor and puts Roman Reigns to sleep: SmackDown, April 4, 2025: 3.046 million views

19. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman align against Roman Reigns and CM Punk: RAW, April 21, 2025: 2.976 million views

20. Roman Reigns collides full force with Bronson Reed: RAW highlights, Aug. 25, 2025: 2.945 million views

AEW’s Top 20 YouTube Videos For 2025:

1. STREET FIGHT for the AEW World Championship! Jon Moxley vs. COPE! | 3/19/25 AEW Dynamite: 1.070 million views.

2. BEDLAM! Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe go to WAR in a STEEL CAGE! | AEW Dynamite, 5/14/25: 1.028 million views.

3. MAYHEM! AEW World Champion Moxley and Shafir vs. Swerve and Willow in tag action! | 4/2/2025 AEW Dynamite: 1.005 million views.

4. Cope and Jay White attempt to dismantle the Death Riders! | 2/26/25, AEW Dynamite: 897,102 views.

5. Adam Copeland hired The Hurt Syndicate to help exact revenge on FTR?! | AEW Dynamite, 7/23/25: 862,272 views.

6. JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA in an UNSANCTIONED MATCH! | AEW Throwback: 757,085 views.

7. Did Adam Copeland and Christian Cage just REUNITE?! | AEW Dynamite, 8/13/25: 750,544 views.

8. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page | Texas Death Match Highlights | AEW All In: Texas 2025: 709,743 views.

9. AEW remembers Hulk Hogan: RIP, brother | AEW Collision, 7/26/25: 668,818 views.

10. Swerve Strickland comes face-to-face with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley! | 3/26/25, AEW Dynamite: 657,210 views.

11. Adam Copeland on saving Christian Cage, says he’s here to “END FTR” | AEW Dynamite, 7/16/25: 619,285 views.

12. AEW All In: Texas Highlights — Arlington, TX | AEW Highlights 7/12/25: 614,188 views.

13. MJF officially joins The Hurt Syndicate, but there’s a warning! | AEW Dynamite, 5/21/25: 542,392 views.

14. HE’S IN?! The Hurt Syndicate give MJF three thumbs up — here’s his reaction! | AEW Dynamite 5/14/25: 529,963 views.

15. Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson – AEW World Title vs. Career | All In London 2024: 521,769 views.

16. Are The Hurt Syndicate finally ready to do business with MJF? | AEW Dynamite, 4/30/25: 520,151 views.

17. GREATEST MATCH EVER? Relive Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson at Dynasty 2024 | AEW Throwback Thursday: 514,033 views.

18. Omega and Ospreay face Fletcher and AEW International Champ Takeshita | 2/15/25 AEW Grand Slam Australia: 498,266 views.

19. AEW World Tag Champions, Hurt Syndicate are confronted by the returning Gunns! | 2/5/25 AEW Dynamite: 493,859 views.

20. Rated R Superstar COPE and Jay White send a message to Death Riders! | 2/12/25, AEW Dynamite: 493,849 views.

Other Wrestling Top 20 YouTube Videos For 2025:

1. TNA Wrestling: WALK WITH ELIJAH! Joe Hendry’s Championship Concert | TNA iMPACT! Feb. 20, 2025: 884,739 views.

2. TNA Wrestling: Team 3D vs. The Hardys for THE FINAL TIME | TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Highlights: 766,329 views.

3. Lucha Libre AAA: ¡DOMINIK MYSTERIO VA POR EL MEGACAMPEONATO AAA! | Alianzas | Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide: 709,462 views.

4. Lucha Libre AAA: TRIPLEMANIA REGIA 2025 | Lucha Libre AAA | Monterrey: 707,493 views.

5. Lucha Libre AAA: ¡EL PATRÓN ALBERTO SE VA DE AAA! | Alianzas | Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide: 641,385 views.

6. Lucha Libre AAA: PATRÓN vs. VIKINGO: ¡LA GRAN REVANCHA POR EL MEGACAMPEONATO! | Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide: 598,068 views.

7. TNA Wrestling: NXT Champion Oba Femi Teams With The Hardys in TNA DEBUT | TNA iMPACT! Feb. 27, 2025: 583,143 views.

8. New Japan Pro Wrestling: 【新日本プロレス】練習生のウルフ アロンが柔道技で悪党「H .O.T」を一掃！デビュー戦の相手はEVILに決定！【10.13両国国技館 】: 578,740 views.

9. Lucha Libre AAA: HÉROES INMORTALES 2025 | Lucha Libre AAA: 556,298 views.

10. Lucha Libre AAA: IGUANA y LA HIEDRA vs. SANTINO MARELLA y LOLA VICE | Lucha Libre AAA: 555,211 views.

11. Ring Of Honor: FULL MATCH Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir | ROH TV Episode 39 2023: 542,922 views.

12. TNA Wrestling: TNA LEGENDS Returning Home: 449,296 views.

13. TNA Wrestling: Joe Hendry Holds Live Concert Following WWE Royal Rumble Appearance | TNA iMPACT! Feb. 6, 2025: 400,351 views.

14. TNA Wrestling: THE FINAL NEGOTIATION Between The Hardys and Team 3D | TNA iMPACT! September 25, 2025: 381,314 views.

15. Lucha Libre AAA: LUCHA COMPLETA: Ethan Page y Chelsea Green vs. Mr. Iguana y La Hiedra | Lucha Libre AAA: 302,376 views.

16. Lucha Libre AAA: EL OJO TRAICIONA AL PATRÓN ALBERTO | Alianzas | Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide: 284,219 views.

17. STARDOM: 【🐯スタスタ10🐯】スターライト・キッドも激白🌟不登校・喧嘩・上田と女…⁉【エルフ×スターダム】: 274,812 views.

18. Lucha Libre AAA: LUCHA COMPLETA: Dragon Lee vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. El Grande Americano | Lucha Libre AAA: 274,099 views.

19. TNA Wrestling: Santino Marella Puts NXT ON NOTICE After Slammiversary | TNA iMPACT! July 24, 2025: 272,992 views.

20. Lucha Libre AAA: LA SORPRESA de DOMINIK MYSTERIO previo a WORLDS COLLIDE | Lucha Libre AAA: 270,135 views.