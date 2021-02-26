WWE Dominates ‘Most Disgusting’ Tactic Award Category

In the 2020 Wrestling Observer Year End Awards, WWE won four of the five top spots in the “Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic” category which has been in existence since 1981. Here are the results which were determined by readers of the publication:

1. WWE FIRING PEOPLE DURING A PANDEMIC DURING A YEAR WHERE THEY WERE SETTING PROFIT RECORDS 616

2. WWE operating for months without COVID testing 247

3. WWE stopping talent from third party opportunities 63

4. WWE running in Saudi Arabia 48

5. AEW restarting Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match 21

Full results can be viewed in the latest edition of the newsletter which is available at F4WOnline.com.