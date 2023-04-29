WWE Draft To Continue Over The Weekend, Tonight’s Picks, More Backstage News

The 2023 WWE Draft will begin tonight on FOX during SmackDown from Corpus Christi, TX, but more picks will be announced on Saturday morning during The SmackDown LowDown, which airs on Peacock and WWE Digital.

Megan Morant also revealed in the video below that tonight’s SmackDown will feature 16 Draft picks – 8 for the RAW roster and 8 for the SmackDown roster.

The Draft will conclude with Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, but no word yet on whether additional picks will be made on RAW Talk later that night.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Drew McIntyre has yet to be seen backstage, despite being listed as one of the eligible names to be drafted tonight. McIntyre has not appeared on television since WrestleMania 39, allegedly due to a physical issue. There have also been no new developments regarding Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, or Charlotte Flair. Flair is still in the pool and eligible for a pick on Monday, but she and her husband, Andrade El Idolo, are on the road. Wyatt and Bliss aren’t in the pools.

PWMania.com previously reported how AJ Styles is at SmackDown because he and The O.C. are eligible to be drafted as part of the four-person group tonight. Styles was only brought in for tonight’s SmackDown because he was not booked for this weekend’s live event in Texas.

You can view the Draft pools for both nights by clicking here. You can also get backstage spoiler updates by clicking here, clicking here, and clicking here. Our live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, click here for live results.