WWE Drops Hint For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent?

On the October 29th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, Drew McIntyre defeated Mustafa Ali in an open challenge match with Brock Lesnar’s Kimura lock submission. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “there was significance in Drew McIntyre using the Kimura on Mustafa Ali” for the match’s finish.

Lesnar is currently “suspended” from WWE in storyline but is expected to return in time for the 2022 Royal Rumble. If Lesnar has a match against McIntyre at the Rumble, it will be their first encounter since Lesnar dropped the WWE Title to McIntyre at Wrestlemania 36.