WWE Eyeing International Location For Future Premium Live Event

In 2024, WWE expanded its global footprint by running more international premium live events (PLEs) than ever before, a trend that the company plans to continue in 2025.

WWE’s Executive VP of Talent Relations and Head of Communications, Chris Legentil, confirmed this during his appearance on the Sports Business Journal Sports Media podcast, stating their intention to increase international shows next year.

This follows a successful year of international PLEs, including Elimination Chamber in Australia, Money in the Bank in Canada, Bash in Berlin at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany, and Survivor Series: WarGames in Canada. WWE also has a long-standing deal with Saudi Arabia to host two PLEs annually as part of a decade-long agreement.

Adding to the excitement, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that WWE is discussing the possibility of holding a PLE in Mexico City in 2025. Dave Meltzer stated, “There was at least talk week of doing a PPV show in Mexico City in 2025.”

Details on the event’s timing and theme have yet to be finalized, but it marks another step in WWE’s commitment to expanding its international reach.