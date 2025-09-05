WWE Files New Trademarks For “Succession,” “WWE Films,” And “Reckoning”

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE has made a series of new trademark filings, securing the rights to the names “Succession,” “WWE Films,” and “Reckoning.” The filings, all submitted on September 4th, 2025, fall under entertainment services.

The most intriguing filing is for the term “Succession,” which immediately caught attention due to its association with the hit HBO television series of the same name. WWE has not clarified how they intend to use the name, but the filing ensures they retain control of the term for wrestling-related purposes.

The filing for “WWE Films” is believed to be a standard renewal, protecting the branding of the company’s long-standing film production division. WWE Films has produced numerous projects over the years, often starring top WWE superstars.

Meanwhile, the “Reckoning” trademark appears to be a callback to the persona used by Mia Yim during her time as a member of the Retribution faction in 2020. The move keeps the option open for WWE to revive the name in future storylines or projects.

As with most WWE trademarks, the “goods and services” description for all three names is broad, covering live events, televised appearances, online content, fan club services, and more. This wide coverage gives WWE flexibility to apply the trademarks across multiple platforms.