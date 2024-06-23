WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New Bloodline Member

WWE filed to trademark the “Jacob Fatu” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on June 21st for entertainment services.

The main event of Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle episode of WWE SmackDown was a nail-biting showdown. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes faced off against The Bloodline’s “Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa in a singles match. The match was not without its twists and turns, with Rhodes ultimately emerging as the victor following interference from “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa.

Just when it seemed like the dust was settling, a surprise appearance from Fatu turned the tables. “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Prize Fighter,” Kevin Owens had Sikoa surrounded, but Fatu’s unexpected entrance changed the game. He not only completely destroyed Rhodes, Orton, and Owens but also joined The Bloodline, leaving the audience in shock and anticipation for what’s to come.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”