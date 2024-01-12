WWE Filming Material For A Project Involving Bray Wyatt

Given that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, had appeared on television a few months prior to his death, it is still difficult to accept his passing.

Wyatt died of a heart attack in late August, leaving the wrestling world without him. Following Wyatt’s death, WWE placed him on a Legends contract, which is typical for former stars and ensures that all proceeds go to Wyatt’s children.

He had been engaged to JoJo Offerman, a former WWE ring announcer, and they planned to marry in late 2023. They have two children together, and Wyatt has two other children from his previous marriage.

PWInsider reports that WWE has been working on a Wyatt project for the past week, with his brother Bo Dallas being interviewed for it and the company filming material in Pittsburgh this week. Jason Baker of Pittsburgh-based Callosum Studio created Wyatt’s Fiend mask and was most likely responsible for the Uncle Howdy mask used by Dallas.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether this project will be shown on YouTube or saved for a documentary on Peacock or A&E.