WWE Games To Reveal Details On The Future Of WWE 2K On Monday

The official WWE Games 2K Twitter account said they will be revealing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise on Monday at 10am ET. They are also teasing an announcement.

As noted earlier at this link, it was confirmed during Thursday’s WWE Q1 2020 earnings call that there will not be a WWE 2K21 video game this year. It’s believed that there will be a different WWE game from 2K this year, but not the next version of the game that has been released. It’s possible that this new game will be revealed on Monday.

