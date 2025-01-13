WWE Hall Of Famer Believes The Rock’s WWE Run Is Far From Over

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he thinks The Rock’s current WWE run isn’t done following his RAW and NXT appearances.

Ray said, “The use of the name ‘Final Boss’ was used a lot more often than it was [on Raw]. There’s something telling me -– I don’t know if he’s done.”

On Rock saying that he was “20 steps ahead”:

“According to The Rock, I’m just supposed to shut up, forget about it, and just do what I’m told? The last time he thought ’20 steps ahead,’ it bit him in the a**. That ’20 steps ahead’ did not work against the WWE Universe [and] the absolute title wave of Cody supporters that made you pivot.”

On Rock telling Cody Rhodes’ fans to “enjoy the ride” on NXT:

“If this was it for him, there’d be no more ride left. That last piece of verbiage from the Rock insinuates that the next phase of the ride is yet to come.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.