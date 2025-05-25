WWE Hall Of Famer Confirmed For AAA Triplemania In Monterrey

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has officially confirmed his upcoming appearance at AAA Lucha Libre’s Triplemania event in Monterrey, Mexico, scheduled for June 15, 2025. The event is already generating major buzz, as it’s expected to feature talent from WWE, TNA, and beyond.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL revealed the news himself, saying, “Well, I will say it — June 15. I’ll be there in Monterrey. Oh, okay, I think they’ve already announced it. So I’m not giving away something that I shouldn’t. But, yeah, I’m going to be there… I’m very excited about it.”

JBL also touched on the growing importance of the Mexican wrestling market, pointing out how major promotions are increasingly competing for influence in the region. “People, they’ve wanted the Hispanic audience for so long… And to do that, you need a pipeline of luchadors, great Hispanic talent,” he explained. “And now all of a sudden, you’re seeing WWE making this huge inroads into it… And now you’re seeing AEW try to respond. So now it’s just kind of a chess match going back and forth between the two.”

With AAA’s Triplemania serving as a cross-promotional spectacle featuring stars from multiple major companies, JBL’s presence adds even more star power to the already stacked event. His comments also underscore a larger trend in wrestling, as WWE and AEW ramp up efforts to solidify their presence in international markets — particularly Latin America.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)