WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How Sting’s AEW Dynamite Table Spot Could Have Been Better Executed

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Sting’s high-risk ladder jump from this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “This is an individual thing amongst wrestlers. If Sting felt good enough to go out there and do what he did last night, it’s all on him. Nobody forced Sting to do that spot last night. It might have been suggested, in which Sting can say yes or no, or Sting could’ve suggested it. If I was there, I would’ve given him some different advice on how to dive off those ladders onto the two tables. You never want to shoot for the first table. You want to shoot for the second table. Sammy should’ve been rolled out onto the second table. And, to be honest, it’s not a two-table spot. It’s a one-table spot. If you saw the way Sting landed on the one table, he landed perfectly across Sammy, but then having the table on the other side — the second table — is what Sting’s chin wound up hitting on the way down.”

