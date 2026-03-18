WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why He Doesn’t View Randy Orton As A Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the angles involving Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

Ray said, “I think we spoke about it on Friday that something needs to happen and something did happen. I kind of knew that the s*** was about to hit the fan before the segment even started … that wasn’t a typical Cody suit was it? — And then he threw the jacket into the crowd, and I was like yep, he ain’t using this suit again, something’s about to go down.”

On why he doesn’t view Orton as a heel:

“Randy Orton didn’t turn heel, Randy Orton was just being Randy Orton. Lots of people enjoyed watching Randy cave Cody’s head in. Lots of people enjoyed watching Randy decimate and demoralize Cody Rhodes. Cody’s always on the cusp of fans turning on him a little bit … I can see the crowd at Mania being split in half.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)