WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why He Wouldn’t Revive The ECW Brand

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his reasons for not wanting to revive the ECW brand, even if offered a substantial amount of money.

Ray said, “If someone came to me, and offered me an ungodly amount of money, and said, hey let’s revive ECW, the answer would be no. It’s impossible to revive it, you can’t do it again. Right guys, right time, right city, right environment, you can’t recreate that, it’s organic, it just happens. It’s like an F5 tornado. And an F5 tornado needs very specific conditions in mother nature to happen. It wasn’t necessarily about what happened in the middle of the ring. It was about the fight against the Big 2 [WWE and WCW]. We literally changed pro wrestling, and when I say we, I mean all of us, the whole company, as a unit, as a team.”

ECW closed down in 2001 before being purchased by WWE. WWE would then revive the ECW brand for a show that ran from 2006 to 2010.

