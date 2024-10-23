WWE Hall Of Famer On What Lilian Garcia Must Do Moving Forward

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Lilian Garcia being nervous this past Monday night on RAW.

Ray said, “I saw the nerves within Lillian, I heard the nerves within Lillian. I think Lillian was trying to be, last night, more than she needed to be. It almost felt like Lillian was trying to fill Samantha’s shoes in some way.”

On what Garcia must do moving forward:

“All Lillian Garcia has to do, moving forward, is be Lillian Garcia. Don’t do the inflection. Don’t do anything like Samantha did. Samantha did her thing — it was unique to her, now she’s moved on.”

