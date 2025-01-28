WWE Hall Of Famer On Which NXT Stars Are Ready For Main Roster Spotlight

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including which current NXT stars he sees as being on the main roster soon.

Ray said, “I can see Tony D’Angelo and Ridge Holland becoming something someday on the main roster. Are they the next John Cena? I don’t think so. Not that they couldn’t be, because if you ever told me that John Cena was going to be John Cena when he was The Prototype, I probably would have laughed at you. You never know who’s going to turn out to be what. But I liked what I saw with the opening of the show.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.