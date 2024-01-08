WWE Hall Of Famer Pitches WrestleMania 40 Idea For The Rock, Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray proposed a WrestleMania 40 storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and The Rock.

Here is what Bully said:

“The scenario is for the best interest of Cody. What if they leave the championship on Roman once again? They’ve been pissing the world off with keeping that championship on Roman. Let’s keep it going. Roman goes over at the [Royal] Rumble.

Cody wins the Rumble. Rock versus Roman at Elimination Chamber. Rock wins. Rock is your Universal champion. The match becomes Cody versus Roman versus The Rock at Wrestlemania.

Cody pins The Rock coming out of Wrestlemania. You now have two opponents for Cody Rhodes that he did not defeat. He never beat Randy [Orton]. He never beat Roman. You have two quality opponents, main event opponents for Cody coming out of Mania. I’m giving an alternative idea that I think creates some confusion going in. Makes The Rock your champion, which is complete shock and awe.”