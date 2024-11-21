WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts When Paul Heyman Will Make His WWE TV Return

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a number of topics, including when fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman may return to WWE TV and what his role will be.

Ray said, “I think the next time we see Paul Heyman is when he brings that fifth member to the table. Let’s think rationally here, guys. The OG Bloodline need a fifth member, right? If it’s not Seth [Rollins]. And Seth and Paul really have no ties, and the OG Bloodline already went to Seth, and Seth said no.”

