WWE Hall Of Famer Says He’s Not A Fan Of John Cena

Teddy Long recently appeared on “Road Trip After Hours” podcast and answered some fan questions. Long was asked if a match between John Cena and LA Knight would take place. Long was asked the question because Cena recently posted a photo of Knight on his Instagram account. While sharing his thoughts, Long stated that he dislikes Cena.

“Well, I don’t know, man. You know what I mean? I’ll just be straight up with you. I’m not a John Cena fan, okay, so I don’t really know. LA Knight, I like this kid, man, and I think it’s a great opportunity for him to work with someone like John Cena. But I mean, you know, I don’t know if Cena is serious about coming back to wrestling. I just don’t get none of it and I guess it’s really not my business anyway, so whatever happens, you know, it shouldn’t concern me anyway, but if that’s what happens, you know, we’ll just wait and see.”

Long was asked who the most irritating person he had to work with was. Long laughed and said, “Hornswoggle.

Long stated, “He got a lot of ribs pulled on him (laughs)….He’s just annoying sometimes and he you know, especially when he got to drinking and I had to do some stuff with him one time during St. Patrick’s Day or something like that. And him and Kristen Marshall I think they drank up all the real alcohol. So we had no props. That was good. That was a lot of fun. But Hornswoggle, I remember one time I guess he had got drunk or something. And the next thing I knew I see Undertaker’s got him on one of these luggage carts and he’s pushing him on the elevator and just throws him on the elevator or something. Something happened like that. But I know he was on a luggage cart.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)