WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests AEW Should Run Free Shows Against WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He addressed how AEW can effectively respond to WWE’s recent actions, as WWE has been accused of counter-programming AEW by scheduling several events on the same days as AEW’s pay-per-view events.

Ray said, “If AEW wanted to do something drastic to show that they give a damn about the average wrestling fans more than anyone else, including WWE fans, come one, come all. They should pick a city that WWE is running in, and then they should run a show in the same city on the same day, and give every ticket away for free.”

He continued, “Don’t pay the ungodly amount of money that WWE is charging, come to our show. We’re gonna give you something for nothing, and we’re gonna be more entertaining than them.”

On AEW’s viewership numbers on HBO Max:

“I believe, based on what I have read, that Max numbers are grossly exaggerated. That’s my stance…How many people could possibly be watching on a channel that’s not even listed in the Top 10? I mean, it’s a very small streaming service. How many people can be watching? Let’s be logical and realistic here. That’s what you’re just throwing out the door.”

On what he thinks is AEW’s numbers on HBO Max:

“100K.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.