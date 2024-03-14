WWE Hall Of Famer Wants The Rock And Roman Reigns To Win At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he wants The Bloodline (Dwayne “The Rock” and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns) to defeat “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night one.

Ray said, “I got to tell you, knowing the stipulation and the repercussions of night one leading into night two, I want Roman and Rock to go over [on] night one. I have no desire — and Dave [LaGreca], you know how much of a traditionalist I am — remember, it was the untraditional style of match that [Kazuchika] Okada and [Kenny] Omega had that brought me to the opinion of, ‘This is not the greatest match I’ve ever seen,’ like you said. I think the Universal Championship should be won and lost in the middle of the ring based on your professional wrestling ability … Not in this one. Give me everything. I want the s**t to hit the fan. I want bells, whistles, run-ins, tables, ladders, chairs, lions, tigers, and bears, oh my.”

Ray also talked about how the storyline could play out over the two nights of WrestleMania.

“Imagine if, on night one in the tag match, they — Rock and Roman — targeted Cody’s torn bicep. [It] has been put back together, but an injury is never repaired 100%. Injuries have memory just like muscles have memory, and that injured muscle will remember that it was torn at one time… This story, other than one pretty major speed bump, has been told in a great way since day one.”

