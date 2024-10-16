WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To See Cody Rhodes Turn On Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he wants to see Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Niightmare” Cody Rhodes turn on “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

Rikishi said, “I would’ve thought, and this is just my weird mind, I’m always thinking when people go left, I’ll go right. During that time, it damn sure would’ve been nice if Cody turned on Roman. You got two big babyfaces there. Cody’s been that babyface since Roman’s been gone, and then to be able to come back together, I see [those] little highlight videos they put up of Roman’s entrance.”

On Reigns’ aura:

“He puts out that aura. He puts out that vibe, like you can almost feel it coming through the TV how over this guy is, and this is once a guy that people hated his guts.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.