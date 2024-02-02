WWE Has Discounted The Majority Of Brock Lesnar’s Merchandise

WWE is further distancing itself from Brock Lesnar, who has been removed from their creative plans.

WWE nixed plans involving Lesnar after a sex trafficking lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon and WWE. The filing named a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion, and the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as that former champion.

WWE replaced him with Bron Breakker in the Men’s Rumble Match, which was originally scheduled to end with him being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio and the two facing off in the Elimination Chamber.

He was also scheduled to work with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but those plans were scrapped. Lesnar has also been removed from the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game.

As you can see below, WWEShop.com has discounted 99% of Lesnar’s merchandise. This comes after PWInsider reported that Lesnar will be downplayed and possibly removed from WWE licensee content moving forward.

According to the media outlet, sources have informed them that Lesnar is “off the table” for future creative pitches.