WWE Has “No Interest” In Collaborating With AEW For A Supercard Event

Since AEW launched in 2019, fans have speculated about a potential collaboration with WWE and the possibility of hosting a Supercard show featuring dream matches.

AEW has partnerships with CMLL, AAA, and NJPW, whereas WWE has begun to work with promotions such as TNA Wrestling, GCW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and others. Both parties have taken shots at each other in WWE and AEW.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Communications Chris Legentil was asked on the Sports Media Podcast by Richard Deitsch if he was interested in discussing a potential working relationship with AEW.

Legentil stated, “No interest……I just want to make clear. There is definitely a variety of excellent talent that don’t currently reside in WWE. So, there is no shot there that is being fired. It’s just to say, the answer to your question is no conversation has been had in relation to that in relation to that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: