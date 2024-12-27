WWE Has No Plans To Introduce A Tribal Chief Championship

Earlier this month, rumors circulated about WWE potentially introducing a new championship belt exclusively for the feud between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The idea was reportedly similar to The Rock’s People’s Title and aimed to further highlight their battle for dominance as the Tribal Chief.

Reigns and Sikoa have been embroiled in a months-long feud to determine the true Tribal Chief. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Reigns secured a victory by pinning Sikoa in the Men’s WarGames Match, which saw the OG Bloodline (featuring Reigns, CM Punk, and others) take on the New Bloodline, led by Sikoa and Bronson Reed.

The two are set to face off in Tribal Combat on January 6, 2025, during the Raw Netflix debut in Los Angeles. While WrestleVotes previously reported that WWE had discussed the creation of a Tribal Chief Title as part of their rivalry, that idea has been shelved.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the new title will not be introduced. Instead, Reigns and Sikoa will feud over the ula fala—a traditional Samoan necklace symbolizing the Tribal Chief’s authority.

Meltzer wrote:

“Regarding reports of a new title being added called the Tribal Chief title, we’re told that’s not happening either. Now will guys feud over the ula fala, yes, obviously.”

This decision keeps the feud grounded in its cultural significance, emphasizing the symbolic stakes between the two SmackDown stars. Fans can expect their Tribal Combat match to further elevate this deeply personal rivalry.