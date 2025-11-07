WWE ID Women’s Title To Be Decided At Wrestling Open Event

PWMania.com previously reported that the WWE ID Women’s Championship was vacated on September 22nd when Kylie Rae relinquished it due to her pregnancy.

The championship has remained vacant since then, but that will soon change.

The official Twitter (X) account of WWE ID announced that a new WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned during the Wrestling Open event on Monday, November 17th, at Rhodes On Pawtuxet in Cranston, Rhode Island.

The competitors for the match have not yet been announced, but updates will be provided as they become available. The winner of the match will join the WWE ID program. Rae left WWE in October after announcing that her contract would not be renewed.