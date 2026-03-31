WWE Interested In Signing Indie Star Conan Lycan

According to Fightful Select, sources close to the situation have indicated that WWE is interested in signing indie star Conan Lycan, who appeared in the second season of MrBeast’s Prime Video series, “Beast Games.”

The report does not specify whether an offer has been made to Lycan, but it does mention that discussions took place in recent weeks regarding a meeting between Lycan and NXT officials.

Lycan is an eight-year veteran of the independent wrestling scene, having trained at The Black and Brave Academy, founded by Seth Rollins and Marek Brave. He is a regular performer in Chicago Style Wrestling (CSW), where he is a three-time CSW Heavyweight Champion.

Fightful noted that he stands at 6’3″ and weighs 270 pounds, with his social media presence growing significantly following his appearance on “Beast Games.”

In addition to his work with CSW, Lycan regularly competes for Limitless Wrestling. He made two appearances on AEW television in 2022, featuring in one episode each of “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Additionally, he worked three GCW shows, including one at a JCW event, back in 2021.