WWE Interested Jake Paul For 2025 Premium Live Event Appearance

Jake Paul could return to WWE for another appearance if an arrangement is reached.

Jake was a guest on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast this week and was asked if he would ever consider joining WWE. He indicated that he is not interested in wrestling but would like to be his brother’s manager.

Jake became involved in a bout at the Crown Jewel premium live event in 2023, during which Logan unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Jake recently defeated Mike Tyson via decision in boxing.

WrestleVotes revealed today that WWE is interested in having Jake attend one of its PLEs in 2025. No other information, including what he could do at the event, was provided.

WrestleVotes stated, “Sources indicate WWE has notable interest in a Jake Paul appearance at a PLE sometime in 2025. It’s worth noting that WWE Superstar Logan Paul and Mike Tyson exchanged words at the conclusion of last Friday night’s fight on Netflix. Time will tell where all this goes.”